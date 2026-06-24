Druski Is ‘Ready’ for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding: ‘Good People’ (Exclusive)

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“Extra” chatted with Druski as he gets ready to host the 2026 BET Awards.

Druski is fresh off a fun weekend with Travis Kelce, who celebrated at his bachelor party in Southern California.

When asked about the bachelor weekend, Druski said, “I’m just ready for the wedding. We’ll see what happens.”

Travis’ wedding to Taylor Swift is rumored to be happening on July 3 and one of the wedding venues tied to the couple is Madison Square Garden.

Druski kept his lips sealed, saying, “I don’t know where the wedding’s going to be. I just heard it’s happening. I’m glad for them.”

Gushing about the couple, Druski added, “They’re really good people.”

Until then, Druski is getting his jokes ready for the BET Awards, and said it’s “open season,” also teasing that we can expect some great sketches and characters.

Druski is excited to roast some of the major artists, saying, “I like to do improv, so we’ll see. I’m quick on my toes, so we’ll see what happens.”

Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor will be some of the big names being honored at the star-studded show.

He said, “Those women in music are very iconic.”

Druski is joining a list of legends who have hosted the show, like Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, and Taraji P. Henson.

Did he get any advice from them?