Derek & Hayley Hough Kick Off ‘Symphony of Dance: Encore’ Tour! (Exclusive)

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Derek Hough is kicking off his “Symphony of Dance: Encore” tour tonight!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Derek and his wife Hayley from San Diego, where he was prepping for the first stop in El Cajon.

Derek shared, “We’re hitting 40 cities. I’m backstage here. You can kind of see some of the lighting, the rigging here. It’s full out, man. These dancers are incredible. This is going to be an amazing show.”

Derek also introduced Mona to some of the crew.

It’s a family affair with wife Hayley, as they bring their baby girl Everly on the road.

At the time, Everly was “taking a nap.”

Hayley said, “She has to sleep upstairs away from the loud music, but she’s having the time of her life on tour.”

Hayley had a major hand in the show. Derek explained, “This is her show. You know, this was also the show that a couple of years ago was the very show where she had the brain bleed. Being able to redo the show in a different way is so special.”

Hayley is six months postpartum, which Derek called “insanity.”