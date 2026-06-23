Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Tight End University Event

On Monday, Taylor Swift was by Travis Kelce’s side for a Tight End University event in Nashville.

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Taylor and Travis posed with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Kittle and NFL commentator Greg Olsen. In 2021, Kelce, Kittle, and Olsen co-founded TEU, which brings the tight end community together for an annual immersive three-day program.

For the evening, Taylor wore a yellow Simkhai mini dress and Aquazzura heels, while Travis opted for a collar shirt, beige shorts, and black loafers.

The Tight End University’s Instagram account captioned the pic, "TEU Yearbook cover worthy ✨.”

It was Swift’s second appearance at an event for Tight End University.

Last year, Taylor performed her hit song “Shake It Off” at the Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

At the time, she said, "We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends.”

We’ll have to see if Taylor performs tonight at the concert!

Taylor and Travis’ appearance comes just days after he was rumored to celebrate his bachelor party in Southern California.

Along with hitting up the Bird Streets Club, Travis was seen at the Chris Lake concert by Goldenvoice and Framework at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

When Lake played a remix of one of Swift’s songs, Kelce told the audience, "I bet y'all didn't expect to hear Tay Tay tonight, yeah!”