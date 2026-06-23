Today Show

Savannah Guthrie is begging the public for help finding her mom Nancy, who was abducted from her home on February 1.

This morning on “Today,” the show ran a news segment on two ransom notes, believed to be credible, that were sent to media outlets just days after Nancy disappeared.

Sources told NBC News the second note indicated that Nancy had died, but did not contain an apology or demand for money in exchange for her body.

After the segment, Savannah joined “Today’s” Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly and Al Roker at the news desk.

Getting emotional, she said, "I love you guys, and I love this place. This is unusual and unprecedented — to say the least — to be sitting here.”

Savannah shared, “I don’t have any comment on this story, I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here.”

Guthrie continued, "And so, since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward. Somebody knows something.”

Savannah said of her sister Annie and brother Camron, "This is a new story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day. And we are in agony and we cannot be at peace.”

The tearful 54-year-old told viewers, "So no matter how much I try to come out here every day and to smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. And I'm not gonna miss that opportunity.”

The family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to answers about what happened to Nancy.

Savannah said, “So, please, if you're watching... the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever.”