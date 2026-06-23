Pentatonix Singer Scott Hoying & Husband Mark Welcome Baby Girl

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his husband Mark are now parents!

On Tuesday, Scott announced the arrival of their daughter via surrogate. Their baby girl was born on June 3.

He wrote on Instagram, “SHE’S HERE! WE’RE DADS! 🥹 Our baby’s name is… 🩷.”

They named her Birdie James.

Scott told People magazine, “The first song I ever learned to sing when I was a little, little kid was ‘Put On a Happy Face,’ from ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’”

James is Mark’s middle name.

Scott added, “We wanted something that was musical, but not too on the nose. And we also just loved that it felt... feels like it could work at any age.”

The couple had been wanting to have a child together for years.

Scott explained, “The process of us having a child took four or five years. It’s been a long time coming and just looking at her, I started crying because it was just such a beautiful thing that I feel really, really lucky.”

Scott’s sister Lauren was their egg donor.

He raved, “I literally cannot believe how selfless she is. She was so passionate about doing it. I love my sister so much, and I cannot thank her enough for giving the gift of life.”

Mark is so “grateful” to share this life-changing experience with Scott.

He gushed, “I think what’s so beautiful about being gay parents is that you make the active decision together that you want to start a family. This wasn’t a light decision we made. I just feel like the most grateful person in the world because I get to share this experience with the love of my life, the person I know is the best dad in the whole world.”

In October, Scott announced that he was expecting a baby at the end of his and Rylee Arnold’s “Dancing with the Stars” Dedication performance.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke to Scott, Mark, and Rylee after the show as the parents-to-be gushed with excitement.

Scott commented, “It’s just all really magical and we couldn’t be happier, and I just can’t believe like this beautiful, eventful, like, profound moment is going to just immortalize this moment for us.”