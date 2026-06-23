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“Percy Jackson” star Logan Lerman and his fiancée Ana Corrigan tied the knot!

Sources confirmed the news to JustJared.com after a wedding guest shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram Stories.

Kirsten Smith, a writer on films like “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Legally Blonde,” and “She’s the Man,” shared a pic of herself and Logan.

She wrote, “Mr & Mrs Logie got married and somehow this is the least blurry photo I have from the entire night.” Smith included ring and confetti emojis.

The writer added, "Congratulations, @analuisacorrigan and Logan,” followed by a heart emoji.

The actor and the ceramics artist were first linked in January 2020 and made their red-carpet debut in 2022.

They got engaged in 2023. At the time, she showed off her engagement ring on Instagram, writing, "That’s Mrs Logie to you."

Lerman opened up about his proposal on “The Tonight Show” in 2024, revealing, “I had no plan and when I got here, I realized I needed some privacy. There was no privacy in New York, so we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s do it.’”