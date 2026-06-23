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White Stripes rocker Jack White and his wife Olivia Jean have called it quits after three years of marriage.

TMZ reports Olivia filed for divorce on June 3.

According to the court documents, the breakdown of the marriage is due to “inappropriate marital conduct.”

The docs stated, “Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

“Wife alleges that there are such irreconcilable differences between parties as whould entitle Wife to an absolute divorce,” the docs continued.

Jean listed June 3 as the date of separation.

Olivia is requesting spousal support and her name on his life insurance policy.

White hasn't responded to the divorce petition.

Two months ago, they were last spotted together in New York City.