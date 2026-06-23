'Extra's' Prime Day Picks - Tuesday 6/23!

Amazon’s June Prime Day event is finally here! And we’re here to share our Day 1 picks that are "Extra"-approved!

Ray Bans are always in style! Celebs like Tom Cruise, Olivia Rodrigo, and A$AP Rocky have all been spotted rocking different Ray Ban styles. Grab a pair for the summer and save BIG!

The chicest accessory in Hollywood? A trusted cup of coffee or tea! Save big on a Starbucks gift card to keep you fueled throughout your day:

Drunk Elephant counts Khloé Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Vanessa Hudgens among its fans - and these Sunshine Drops will help you get that summer glow without having to spend any time at the pool or beach:

Beat the heat this summer and be sure to stay hydrated! It’s easy when you have a HydroJug to keep your beverages cold. Take it to the beach, the soccer fields, or even on a road trip!

An Amazon Echo Show can make streaming music, seeing the news and weather, and make videos calls easy! Take advantage of the Prime Day pricing: