Catch a Glimpse of Tom Cruise’s Major Transformation for ’The Digger’ — Trailer

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Tom Cruise has felt the need for speed on land and air… he’s been a samurai, a super spy, and a sci-fi soldier.

Now, get ready for Tom’s ultimate transformation in “The Digger.”

In a new trailer, fans get to see Tom in all his biggest roles leading up to the comedy.

At the end of the teaser, Cruise is seen as a balding, gray-haired, cowboy-hat-wearing tycoon out to prove he’s the savior of humanity.

His character Digger Rockwell explains, “When all else fails, you hit 'em with the truth. The hard truth. Just bang, bang, bang! Wooo!”