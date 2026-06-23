Brandi Glanville Has a New Diagnosis After Face Starting 'Sinking in Again'

Brandi Glanville may have solved the mystery surrounding her facial issues.

The reality star has been on a mission for answers after experiencing debilitating symptoms in her face and neck for the past three years.

In the past, she believed a parasite or ruptured breast implants could be to blame.

She revealed on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast that she has now been diagnosed with a benign tumor.

“I found out I have a benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face,” she shared, "That could be why the fluid is going around my face and why I’m having a hard time… I can wear makeup for, like, 15 minutes and then I have to take it off.”

Brandi said she went to a dermatologist who specializes in cancer because of a lump near her jaw.

She said, “Every doctor that I’ve shown, they are like, ‘It’s just scar tissue.’ I’m like, ‘From what? I haven’t had a facelift yet.’”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star went on, “He did a blood test and it came back on the blood test. And like I'm thinking I've had so many labs done… I’m talking tens of thousands of dollars in labs. Why would this lab just now show this? I can tell you that this lump has always been here."

Glanville is hoping to celebrate with a glow up.

"It's been a long three years," she said. "I just want to put a ton of makeup on again, get my hair extensions. I want to have a glow-up.”

Earlier this month, Brandi had taken to her podcast to share that her symptoms had returned.

She said, “I have to give an update on my face, ‘cause we got a lot of comments last time. I don’t know what’s wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again and now it’s sinking in again.”

In February, Brandi spoke with TMZ about what she thought was causing her symptoms.

She told TMZ at the time, “I definitely had a parasite,” but said she was “shocked” to learn her breast implants had ruptured, causing further issues.

Brandi explained, “Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes. That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn't get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged.”

The 53-year-old has now had her implants removed, and another doctor was using “lasers and different things” to take care of the damage to her face.

Brandi said, “Next... I had a bunch of teeth pulled, I have to get that fixed."

Glanville had been suffering from the mystery illness since 2023, and had to be hospitalized in April 2025.

At the time, she shared on X, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

She then explained on Instagram that the medical issue is “moving down my body. It’s my neck now, it’s my collar bone,” adding, as she pointed to her chest, “It’s right here.”

A month earlier, she had detailed other symptoms, posting on X, “I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area1on side of neck &1in back of neck I have chills &A constant oily fowl tasting drainage from face into mouth it's acidic&is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen.Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/HELP ME.”

Around the same time, Brandi told Us Weekly that the medical crisis had taken its financial toll, costing her “over $113,000.”