Nicole Kidman Honors Ex Keith Urban on Father’s Day

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Just five months after finalizing their divorce, Nicole Kidman paid tribute to Keith Urban on Father’s Day.

Nicole Kidman shared a throwback photo of Urban with their girls Sunday and Faith. Kidman also included a photo with her own father, Antony.

The star wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers.”

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The day before, Keith celebrated Nicole’s 59th birthday on social media.

He wrote on Stories, “Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!,” with a blue-and-purple background.

Other stars celebrating their exes on Father’s Day included Demi Moore, who sent love to her ex, Bruce Willis, by posting throwback photos with their three daughters.

Jennifer Garner also shared family photos of Ben Affleck with their three kids.