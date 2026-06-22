Nancy Guthrie Update: Second Ransom Note Claims She Died

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The search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing, but new details are emerging about one of the ransom notes.

Following her disappearance in February, several ransom notes were sent out to Tucson media outlets, but the second one claimed that Nancy died after the kidnapping and was buried in nature, according to ABC News.

Sources told NewsNation’s Brian Entin that the ransom note insisted Nancy’s death was “not intentional.”

TMZ was one of the outlets getting ransom notes, but Harvey Levin said none of the notes the outlet received had an apology or revelation that Nancy had died.

Shortly after the second ransom note, Nancy’s daughter Savannah Gutherie released a video.

Appearing with her siblings Annie and Cameron, Savannah said, “We received your message, and we understand.”

Savannah went on, “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

She ended by stating directly, “This is very valuable to us — and we will pay.”

In March, Savannah discussed the validity of the ransom notes in an interview with “Today.”

When Hoda Kotb asked if Savannah thought the ransom notes were real, she answered, “I believe the two notes we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”