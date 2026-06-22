Milly Alcock on Weaving Christopher Reeve’s Legacy into ‘Supergirl’ Cape (Exclusive)

Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“Supergirl” star Milly Alcock stunned in black Balenciaga at the “Supergirl” NYC premiere.

“Extra” spoke with Milly about the movie’s special tribute to the late Christopher Reeve.

Milly’s cape in the movie contained material from the one worn by Christopher in the 1978 movie.

She said, “It was super exciting to get to physically carry a piece of this franchise across to this film. It was such a beautiful piece of detail that Anna, our costume designer, put in.”

Alcock was “excited” for fans to see her version of Kara Zor-El, saying, “I hope they fall in love with Kara as much as I have with her.”

Milly said of Kara, “I think that this is such a fresh take on the character and it think that it’s going to connect with a lot of different people.”

For the movie, Milly had to use her imagination to envision her furry co-star Krypto, saying, “We had a bit of movie magic. We had a phenomenal VFX team that built the Krypto that everyone will come to know and love onscreen.”

She added, “It was just really indulging into my imagination and trusting that the crew will completely animate this creature into something living and breathing.”

Millie also dished on how she prepped for the physicality of the role.

She said, “I’d work out every day before work and then, in pre-production, I would do about two hours of stunt training. And it sounds like a lot, but it wasn't really a lot. It was more just getting comfortable with learning how to pretend to throw a punch, and then putting that in sequence, and then putting that at impact with another actor, and then at impact with another actor and a camera crew. I had so much fun doing all the stunts."