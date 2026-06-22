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“Love is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli and “The Bachelorette” alum Blake Horstmann are married!

The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding at Mauzolej on St. Andrews Island, off the coast of Rovinj, Croatia, which was attended by close to 100 guests.

Croatia holds a special place in Giannina’s heart since her mom is half Croatian.

She told People magazine, "I felt at home and knew that one day this was where I would get married. To me, Croatia is the love child of Italy and Greece — the same blue sky waters, sweet crisp wine and food that reminds me of Sunday dinner. I wanted to remember the feeling of being here to start off my marriage in bliss and also gift the same experience to our guests.”

Giannina added, "I wanted our guests to fall in love with Croatia as much as I did. It's such a gem, and I knew it wouldn't disappoint.”

Gibelli walked down the aisle to a violin rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

For her big day, Giannina wore a Galia Lahav Couture gown and veil.

Gianna immediately knew which wedding dress she wanted to wear.

She recalled, "I went to the Little White Dress in Denver to take a peek right after our engagement and unexpectedly ended up finding my dress that very day. It was the first one I picked out and the last one I tried on, and every time I would try on a dress I would say, 'I wish it was this or that,' unknowingly describing that very dress. So when I put it on, I immediately started shaking and crying, the sun literally parted and shone down on me out of all the stations in the warehouse, and all the moms started nudging each other and nodding at me.”

She emphasized, "I knew deep down I'd found it and didn't need to look elsewhere. It was the perfectly divine moment you'd want when finding your wedding dress.”

The couple held the wedding reception at Hutterott Castle, where guests enjoyed a four-course meal.

Blake said, "Since we're on an island, we wanted seafood to play a part in the experience. Croatia’s national food is the oyster, and that happens to be one of our absolute favorites, so we clearly had to play into it.”

The pair wanted a “banger of a party” following the ceremony.

She noted, "Blake is a DJ, and we're very used to throwing a party and providing the vibes to the function, so we really wanted it to feel like an elevated banger of a party.”

The couple partied it up until the wee hours of the morning.

Blake elaborated, "In G's culture, there's a moment that's called 'La Hora Loca,' or 'The Crazy Hour,' where it's the second wind of the party, and performers come out and midnight snacks are served. Since we had the venue until 4 a.m., that was something we knew was essential.”

Gianna called it an “unforgettable” evening, adding, "[It was] a celebration of love and serendipity, something we never thought would happen the way it did, but everything magically came together in its own divine timing, just perfectly imperfect.”

Their son Heath, 2, was part of their wedding, too!

She gushed, "Now, I get to do [marriage] with the love of my life and the father of my child. It’s the biggest commitment I'll ever make apart from being a mom, and I treasure the responsibilities and meaning of being his partner in life on a much deeper level."

Before their “I dos,” the couple kicked off the wedding festivities in Venice, Italy.

She shared, "We wanted everyone to feel the whimsy and joy of la dolce vita at some point, so starting off in Venice felt so romantic, and planning that was really fun since it's such an iconic, robust place.”

The wedding took place nearly two years after Blake popped the question in Madrid, Spain!

The two met while filming “All Star Shore.”

In 2022, Giannina and Blake already had an engagement on their mind.

At the time, she told E! News, “I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them. I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."

A year later, Giannina and Blake announced that they were expecting their first child.