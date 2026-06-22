Liam Payne's Son Bear, 9, Is Sole Heir to One Direction Singer's Fortune

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Liam Payne tragically died in October 2024 at just 31, and he didn’t have a will.

Now, TMZ reports his 9-year-old son has been named the sole heir to his fortune.

Bear Grey Payne will inherit Liam’s estate, valued at $28 million. The One Direction singer's assets reportedly included a five-bedroom home in England.

The site adds that some of the funds can be used now, while the rest will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

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Last year, Bear’s mom Cheryl Cole and lawyer Richard Mark Bray were named co-administrators of Payne’s estate.

The BBC reported at the time that Cole and Bray could make decisions regarding his money, property, and personal belongings, but had “limited authority” and could not “distribute” the funds.

Payne died October 16 in Buenos Aires when he fell from his third-floor hotel room's balcony. Toxicology results revealed a shocking mix of alcohol, coke, and prescription meds in his system.

After Liam’s shocking death, Cheryl released a heartbreaking statement, saying, “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”