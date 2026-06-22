John Cena on Family Boundaries & Rough Housing with His 4 Brothers (Exclusive)

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John Cena and Eric André are dishing on their new comedy “Little Brother.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about their movie, in which John plays a famous real estate agent whose life is disrupted when his eccentric little brother (André) unexpectedly reappears.

The guys spoke about the idea of doing anything for family.

John said, “I actually think that doing anything for anything is not like, that’s not healthy. I think boundaries and rules and values are extremely healthy regardless and this is just my perspective regardless of the situation. I will do anything for work really is going to leave you deficient in certain lanes. I might do anything for family might put you in a precarious situation where you live outside of your values. I really think like defining your values, one is important, which helps define the boundaries.”

“I don’t think that doing anything for anyone or any purpose allows you to live within your values,” Cena emphasized.

John also dished on his relationship with his four brothers in real life which involves a fair amount of sarcasm.

He quipped, “Whenever we spend time together, which is multiple times every year, we always sarcastically break each other’s stones and we have our level of fun and we share love in our own way.”

There is less rough housing nowadays!

He explained, “Now that we’re all like the half-century mark, we realize that like we all have aches and pains, so the rough housing has gone way down.”

While it is a comedy, John and André made an effort to not break out of character.

Giving a shout-out to their co-stars Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni and Caleb Hearon, John noted, “You get a group like that together that really cares and knows about the work and knows that if you wink at the camera, it’s unusable. That one’s for us and you’ll never see it… A lot of laughing after cut was said, but not a lot of breaking of the takes.”