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Jennifer Meyer is a mom again at 49!

The celebrity jewelry designer and her fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi, 34, just welcomed their first child together. Jennifer also shares Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, with ex-husband Tobey Maguire.

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Jennifer announced the baby news in a Father’s Day post, writing, “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 💫 Happy Father's Day♥️.”

She included a photo of Geoff cuddling with their bundle of joy.

Justin Theroux posted in the comments, "There they are!!! Happy Father’s Day!!!❤️😍”

Kaitlin Olson wrote, "Congratulations!!!🥰”

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Kimora Lee Simmons shared, "Happy Father’s Day Geoff!💝🙏🏼😍”

Heather Dubrow commented, "Congratulations!!!!!!!!”

Whitney Cummings posted, "Yes yes yes!!! 🥲🥲”

Jennifer opened up to People magazine about her pregnancy in May.

She explained, "I was so much younger when I did it with my first two kids, and I was the first of my friends [to get pregnant] pretty much. So it was a different mentality. And now I know everything and what to expect."

Meyer added, "It's a little more exhausting at this stage, but I feel amazing. I love it. I feel really good. I've had a really awesome pregnancy. Thank God. It's been really good. I think I've manifested hard.”

She went on, "To be able to do it again at this point in my life with this person that I love so much. It was really cool.”

The celeb went on, "And also, you're cautious. I'm not 25, so it's like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm pregnant.' It's so exciting. And he always has this very incredible attitude in life."

Gushing over Geoff, she said, "He's always very positive, always just looks at everything working out no matter what. So I try to adapt to that a little bit more, which I am, but it was a sweet moment.”

Jennifer and Geoff announced the pregnancy in December. At the time, she showed off her baby bump, writing, “Hey baby girl 🥰 We love love love you!!🩷”

Geoffrey replied in the comments, "WE LOVE YOU.”

People magazine reports Meyer was first linked to Ogunlesi in summer 2023. They made their red-carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November.

Geoffrey is the founder of the entertainment and management company the Ogunlesi Group. His father is Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is a celebrity jewelry designer and the daughter of Ron Meyer, who co-founded CAA and went on to work as an entertainment executive.