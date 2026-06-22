Jane Seymour Shares John Zambetti’s Proposal Mishap & Shows Off Ring! (Exclusive)

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Jane Seymour is stunning at 75 and beaming as she shows off her new bling from musician John Zambetti, who proposed to her after almost three years together!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Jane about John’s proposal, which happened the day after Valentine’s Day.

She said, “He’s hidden the ring away in the safe and he got it out and as he tried to bend down, first thing in the morning, he dropped the ring and it went under the bed. Neither of us had managed to actually get any clothes on, so it was an interesting story, just fumbling for this ring."

Jane dished on the “beautiful ring,” saying, “He found it in a vintage place and he loved it… The history dates back that apparently Napoleon presented one of these to Josephine.”

Seymour also cleared the air that John wanted to include Mick Jagger as part of the proposal.

She quipped, “No, in his fantasy.”

Of their relationship, “We adore each other. We get along so well, he’s just a magical human being.”

Jane is also back starring as a retired English professor turned crime fighter on Season 5 of her hit murder and mystery series “Harry Wild,” out now on Acorn.

She teased, “The cases, the murders are very unusual. It’s not anything you’ve ever seen or heard of before. At the end, you know, you actually care about why they did it.”

The show also reunites Jane with her “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-star Joe Lando, which she called “incredible.”

She commented, “He plays a pathologist called Pierce Kennedy and he’s terrific in it and of course, he ends up being a love interest of sorts for Harry.”

Could they do a reboot of the beloved series "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman"?