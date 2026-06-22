Jack McBrayer’s Hilarious ‘Bad Boy’ Moment in ‘Not Suitable for Work’ (Exclusive Clip)

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“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the new episode of Mindy Kaling’s comedy “Not Suitable for Work.”

In the episode “Denver is For Lovers," Jack McBrayer guest stars as himself!

The comedian meets with stylist Abby (Avantika Vandanapu) for some wardrobe help.

There appears to be a mix up as Jack says, "I have to ask, based on the photos that you sent, do you see me as like a bad boy?”

She replies, "That's a great question. I guess…”

McBrayer confesses, “Between you and me, I've always seen myself as a bad boy. Behind these kind eyes lurks a real scoundrel.”

As Abby goes to grab a jacket for him, he insists "The man that wears that jacket... He doesn't play the sweetie pie.” Getting dramatic, he hilariously adds, "He plays the hero dangling from a helicopter screaming, 'I am the storm!’"

Watch!

“Not Suitable for Work” follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings living in Manhattan.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with creator Mindy and stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin and Nicholas Duvernay about the series.

Mindy said, “I remember that time of my life so vividly, moving to New York City, being in my early 20s, where you just want to hurry up and rush to the part of your life where people believe in you and you have money and clout… I remember it so vividly, feeling underestimated and wanting something really badly, but it was completely out of reach.”

Watch the interview!