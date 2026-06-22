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“In the City” star Danielle Olivera and her boyfriend Eoin Heavey are parents!

Over the weekend, Eoin announced the birth of their first child, who arrived 10 weeks early.

Along with revealing their baby boy’s name, Heavey wrote on Instagram, "Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 -10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mum and dad. He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for his first 2/3 months in this world but mum and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

"Fitting for his mum, Aidan translates to 'fiery one’ or 'bringer of fire' and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10pm on Friday going to emergency room at 3am in Southampton then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony brook for a further 24 hours,” Eion added.

Eoin also showed his love and appreciation for the medical team, writing, "Nurses, doctors, everyone at Ca stonybrookmedicine are incredible – we are mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis.”

Eoin admitted he was a “nervous, terrified, sobbing mess” while welcoming Aidan.

Danielle shared Eoin’s Instagram post on her Instagram Story, adding, "Here early but safe and we couldn’t be happier.”

Danielle and Eoin broke the news of her pregnancy last month.