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Amber Heard ran a 10K over the weekend and celebrated with her 5-year-old daughter Oonagh.

In one photo, posted on Instagram Stories, the actress smiles widely as she holds Oonagh in her arms.

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Amber wrote, “Nothing beats this feeling.”

In a second photo, the mother and daughter both raise their arms to celebrate.

Instagram

Heard also shared a smiling selfie on Stories, showing off her race number.

Looking ecstatic in a photo posted on the grid, she wrote, "First race glow 💕🇪🇸."

Amber wore a pink tank top over a pink sports bra and matching shorts and pulled her hair back in a headband and a braid.

Oonagh looked adorable in a red plaid dress.

According to Marathon Handbook, Amber competed in Sunday’s KLM Norte vs Sur competitive 10K race in Madrid, Spain.

The site reports she came in 42nd in the general standings and 23rd in her women’s masters division. The 40-year-old averaged 7:06 per mile. She finished the race, which is over six miles, in 44 minutes and 15 seconds.