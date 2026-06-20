Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Reconciliation Call Reports FALSE (Exclusive)

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Taylor Swift and Blake Lively did not have a reconciliation phone call ahead of Swift's upcoming nuptials, "Extra" can reveal.

According to our sources, recent reports that Taylor called Blake to clear the air following her being dragged into the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit are way off — no call was made.

Last month, Blake Lively was seeking punitive damages from Justin Baldoni after their settlement.

Regarding the messy lawsuit, court docs obtained by People magazine revealed earlier this month that a judge ruled Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios would not have to pay any punitive damages in the case.

However, Baldoni and Wayfarer were ordered to pay Lively’s legal fees relating to his failed countersuit. The amount has not been determined.

The judge wrote, "The Court concludes that, on this record, the Wayfarer Parties have failed to carry their burden of demonstrating that the Section 47.1 privilege does not apply, and Lively is therefore entitled to fees and costs."

The judge noted, however, "Lively's request for damages must be denied."

After the ruling, Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, said in a statement to "Extra," "Blake Lively won her motion under Civil Code Section 47.1. Today's ruling makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith, that there was no evidence she acted with malice, and that she is the prevailing defendant under Section 47.1.”

"The Court is awarding Ms. Lively attorneys' fees and costs and has explained that a prevailing defendant under Section 47.1 may seek damages using different procedural mechanisms," they went on. "The parties' settlement agreement expressly preserves Ms. Lively's rights to obtain those damages.”

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told "Extra," "Once again, she failed... Ms. Lively was only awarded limited attorney fees for a single claim as part of a case that lasted only a matter of months, nothing more. Throughout this process, innocent people had their reputations unfairly tarnished. There was no sexual harassment. There was no retaliation. There was no smear campaign. The court recognized it, the record reflects it, and we have maintained it from the very beginning. We would not hesitate to stand up for the truth again.”

As part of the settlement, both parties have agreed not to appeal the judge’s ruling.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.