Sixpence None the Richer Bassist Justin Cary Dead at 50

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Justin Cary, who played bass for Sixpence None the Richer, has died at just 50 years old.

A GoFundMe set up in his honor revealed Justin recently suffered a serious stroke and was at a hospital in Albany.

The site revealed, "Justin is in the ICU and on a respirator. He is receiving amazing care! [his wife] Linda is right next to his bed reading to him and hopeful he hears her. She is also telling him how much he is loved. Please continue to pray and send healing vibes."

A follow up post, confirmed he had died.

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The update said, "Justin passed peacefully this morning and Linda was next to him please continue to pray and give strength during this very difficult time.”

Before he died, the band posted about his health battle on Instagram, writing, "Our brother of 30 years (and bassist), Justin had a stroke Thursday night. His wonderful wife Linda has kept us updated everyday and night too. She is lovely, delicate and unfathomably heartbroken.”

The post continued, "We love our brother so so much. Words don’t cover it. I know so many out there love him too. Saw his brilliance, second to NONE professionalism, class, humor (oh my lord the humor) wit, tough as an old boot as they say. Many more adjectives to describe him.”

After Justin died, Sixpence None the Richer shared another post, writing, "‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin. 🙏🏻”

The band was founded by Matt Slocum and Leigh Nash in 1992, and Justin joined in 1997. He was with the band as they went big with their self-titled album in 1997 and found global success with the single “Kiss Me.” Soon after, the group was all over the radio with a cover of The La’s “There She Goes.”