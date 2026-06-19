Ryan Lochte Engaged to Molly Gillihan

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Olympian Ryan Lochte is leveling up in his relationship with girlfriend Molly Gillihan!

Lochte popped the question to Gillihan at Prime and Pearl in Gainesville, Florida, the location of their first date.

TMZ obtained photos of Ryan’s proposal, which included red rose petals and a card asking Molly to marry him.

The engagement comes just weeks after Ryan gushed about Molly on her birthday.

In late May, Ryan wrote on Instagram, "I stayed up to post this because I wanted to be the first one to say Happy Birthday @mollygilli to the woman who saved me in ways you’ll never fully understand. When you came into my life, I was lost, broken, and honestly unsure of who I was anymore. Then you walked in and loved me for the real me not the swimmer, not the spotlight, not any of the outside noise… just me. And that kind of love changed my life forever.”

He went on, "You became my best friend, my safe place, my peace, and the soulmate I spent my whole life praying for without even realizing it. You’ve stood beside me when I thought I was nothing and the darkest moments and somehow still managed to make me smile, laugh, and believe in myself again. Finding Ryan again not Ryan the swimmer….”

Along with wishing her a happy birthday, Ryan admitted, "I truly don’t know where I’d be without you. Some people search their whole lives for a love like this… and I’ll never take ours for granted."

Earlier this year, Ryan and Molly moved in together.

Calling it the “right next step,” Lochte told People magazine, “Everything I’ve done over the last 10 months has been about my kids and becoming the best father I can be for them. That meant doing the work — going to rehab, rededicating my life to Christ, going to therapy and making changes that put my children first.”

Ryan and his ex Kayla Rae Reid share three children: Caiden, 8, Liv Rae, 6, and Georgia June, 2.

A year ago, Ryan and Molly went public with their relationship, four months after Kayla filed for divorce.