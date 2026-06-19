Celebrity News June 19, 2026
'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Pregnant with Baby #4
"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars Jen Affleck, 27, and Zac Affleck, 29, are expecting their fourth child!
Jen announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo carousel of her baby bump.
She wrote in the caption, "Chapter Four. 🤍"
The reality star added on Instagram Stories, "One more little soul to love. 🤍”
Her "Mormon Wives" co-star Jessi Draper wrote in the comments, "So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!”
Miranda Hope also shared, “Glowing jenny🥹😍🤍."
The Afflecks, who wed in 2019, are already parents to Nora, 4, Lucas, 2, and Penny, 11 months.
Just two months after welcoming Penny, Jen joined “Dancing with the Stars.”
She opened up to “Extra” about the experience, saying, “The biggest takeaway is that I was able to do this starting eight weeks postpartum. This is really for all the moms out there. I really just wanted to show that even being eight weeks postpartum and having three babies, you can fulfill your dreams, too. In return your kids get the best, happiest version of you.”