James Burrows, a Creator of 'Cheers' Who Directed 1,000+ TV Episodes, Dies at 85

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James Burrows, the director who became arguably the most iconic in TV history — and who acted occasionally, too, most recently on "The Comeback" — has died. He was 85.

People magazine broke the sad news with a statement from his family that read, "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

It went on, "Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced. But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated."

"Burrows understood that great comedy was never simply about laughter. It was about humanity, connection, and truth. That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television. His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work."

The statement ended with, "Above all else, Burrows was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, his four daughters, and his seven grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with Debbie, his children and grandchildren, his family, friends, collaborators, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a blessing."

Burrows won 11 Emmys, five DGA Awards, and the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award. Incredibly, he was nominated for the Emmy every year between 1980 and 2005 ,save for 1997.

He was off to a history-making start with "Mary Tyler Moore" in 1974, having worked on the ill-fated stage adaptation of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — "Holly Golightly" in 1967 with that series' star. Meeting Moore and her husband Grant Tinker led to his work on the classic sitcom, a trail-blazing depiction of a modern, single, working woman.

He co-created "Cheers" (1982-1993), one of the most successful sitcoms in history, with Glen & Les Charles. It was a series on which he served as director on 240 episodes.

Burrows was as prolific as he was skilled, working on "Fay" (1975) with Lee Grant, "Phyllis" (1975-1976) with Cloris Leachman, "The Bob Newhart Show" (1975-1977), "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-1977), "Lou Grant" (1977), "Rhoda" (1977-1978), with Valerie Harper, 75 episodes of "Taxi" (1978-1982), "Night Court" (1984), "The Tortellis" (1987), "Wings" (1990), 32 episodes of "Frasier" (1993-1997; 2023-2024), 15 episodes of "Friends" (1994-1998), "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996), "Dharma & Greg" (1997-1998), "The Big Bang Theory" (1997), "Will & Grace" (1998-2006; 2017-2020), 48 episodes of "Mike & Molly" (2010-2016), "B Positive" (2020), and 10 episodes of "Mid-Century Modern" (2025).

The latter became his final directing gig, and also served as star Linda Lavin's swan song.

Ultimately, he directed 50+ pilots and more than 1,000 TV episodes, which made his appearance on "The Comeback" playing himself so deliciously meta.