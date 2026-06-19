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Months after giving birth to her first child with Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld has revealed their baby girl’s name!

In a letter posted on her Substack, Hailee shared that they named their little one Harper Haize Allen.

In her letter, Steinfeld addressed her daughter directly, writing, "You've been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you've always been ours. There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you're real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once.”

Acknowledging that motherhood “changes everything,” Hailee added, "It isn't always in the big moments. Sometimes it's realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.”

"Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?” Hailee gushed. "Everyone tells me not to blink. Now I understand why. Because already, I miss versions of you that still feel like yesterday: The way you'd make sure we'd have multiple visits throughout the night, the impossibly small diapers we swore looked enormous before you arrived.”

Steinfeld noted that she could “tear up” thinking about her daughter growing up but said, "I know that someday your big-girl feet will carry you through this big world.”