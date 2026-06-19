Celebrity News June 19, 2026
Duke Nicholson & Devon Lee Carlson Engaged
Actor Duke Nicholson and influencer Devon Lee Carlson are getting married!
Carlson announced she was engaged to Duke, who is Jack Nicholson’s grandson, on Instagram.
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Devon showed of her ring on Instagram and dropped a white heart emoji and three white exclamation point emojis in the caption.
Their famous friends replied in the comments.
Frances Bean Cobain wrote, "Congratulations!! ❤️❤️❤️”
Emily Ratajkowski posted. “CRYING THROWING UP LOVE TO SEE."
Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa left hearts
Duke is the son of Jennifer Nicholson and surfer Mark Norfleet, and Jennifer is the daughter of Jack and ex-wife Sandra Knight.