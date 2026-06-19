MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are dividing up their assets amid their divorce.

Bunnie opened up about the split on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, revealing, "My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms… We're literally settling our divorce. We've done it in two weeks, three weeks.”

The exes reportedly own two properties including a $6.2-million mansion in Franklin, Tennessee, and a $4.5-million 500-acre country farm compound in Burns, Tennessee.

Bunnie told listeners, "J is so f**king sweet that he's giving me that compound in the divorce because he knows how special it is to me.”

She hinted about getting alimony too, saying, "I joke around with him. I'm like, 'Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce.'"

Bunnie added, "We stan a f**king king.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also planning to continue their IVF journey.

She confirmed, “We’re still having a baby together."

"So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered,” she said. "We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other.”

Jelly Roll also broke his silence on the split during a show in Saratoga Springs, New York.

He insisted, "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends.”

The Grammy winner added, "We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”