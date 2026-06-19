Benson Boone & Alix Earle Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ Together

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Singer Benson Boone and media personality Alix Earle have everyone talking!

On Thursday, the two were spotted exiting celebrity hot spot Craig’s restaurant after having dinner together.

Boone was a gentlemen, even opening the car door for Alix before driving off together!

Before they left, the two were asked flat out if they were dating by a TMZ photog.

Boone answered, “Uh, no,” noting that they were “just hanging out.”

According to the outlet, the two were overheard talking about the difficult dating scene nowadays.

The sighting comes just days after Benson posted a TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to his new song “The Time of My Life,” which also features Alix.

It was seemingly shot from the set of the music video for the song, which drops on June 26.

Less than a year ago, Benson called it quits with Maggie Thurmon after three years.