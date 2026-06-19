Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News June 19, 2026

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman Expecting Baby #3

MEGA
Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway in April 2026.

Anne Hathaway, 43, is going to be a mom again!

The actress just announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

Instagram

Hathaway posted a cute video on Instagram set to the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis. In the clip, Anne walks into view with her arms over her midsection, and then reveals her baby bump!

She wrote in the caption, "x Baby, I’m yours x.”

Anne and husband Adam Shulman, who wed in 2012, are already parents to Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Back in 2020, Hathaway opened up to "Extra" about how different her first two pregnancies where.

While chatting about filming "The Witches" while carrying Jack, she said, “My early pregnancy was super easy. I could do really helpful actress things like work out and eat salads, which I couldn't do with my first pregnancy. My first pregnancy was all about my couch, quesadillas, and ice cream.”

2026 Star Babies View Gallery
#AnneHathaway #BabyNews #CelebrityNews #TrendingStories #instagram

More

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News