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Anne Hathaway, 43, is going to be a mom again!

The actress just announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

Instagram

Hathaway posted a cute video on Instagram set to the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis. In the clip, Anne walks into view with her arms over her midsection, and then reveals her baby bump!

She wrote in the caption, "x Baby, I’m yours x.”

Anne and husband Adam Shulman, who wed in 2012, are already parents to Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Back in 2020, Hathaway opened up to "Extra" about how different her first two pregnancies where.