‘All My Children’ Alum Paul Avery & Wife Sheila Killed in House Fire

Sheila Avery/Facebook

“All My Children” alum Paul Avery and his wife Sheila have died.

The couple were killed in a house fire at their New Jersey residence.

According to Ridge View Echo, which Paul founded, firefighters received a call about a Blairstown, N.J. home that was on fire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Once they arrived on the scene, the firefighters found Paul and Sheila unresponsive and in critical condition.

While CPR was performed, they were unable to be saved.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Following their death, Paul and Sheila’s daughter Kyle Avery wrote on Facebook, "'m devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We're grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow."

Joe Phalon, one of Paul’s friends at Ridge View Echo, told WFMZ-TV, "I got a call saying what happened, and I just couldn't believe it... His death is going to leave a real void in this community. Not just Blairstown, but the towns around as well.”

Paul appeared on “All My Children” for 12 years, playing bartender Hughie.