Television June 19, 2026
'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny & Sumit's Sex Life Struggles Living with His Mom (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has a sneak peek from “90 Day: The Last Resort,” as sexologist Dr. Tara continues her therapy sessions with the couples.
When she gets to Jenny and Sumit, they coyly admit they have a very active sex life. But unfortunately, living with his mom has hampered their spontaneity.
Dr. Tara tells them, “It might just take a lot of creativity.”
She calls Jenny a “tigress in hiding at the moment,” and Jenny agrees, saying, “Yeah, at the moment. I miss it.”
Tune in Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.