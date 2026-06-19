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Television June 19, 2026

'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny & Sumit's Sex Life Struggles Living with His Mom (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak peek from “90 Day: The Last Resort,” as sexologist Dr. Tara continues her therapy sessions with the couples. 

When she gets to Jenny and Sumit, they coyly admit they have a very active sex life. But unfortunately, living with his mom has hampered their spontaneity. 

Dr. Tara tells them, “It might just take a lot of creativity.”

She calls Jenny a “tigress in hiding at the moment,” and Jenny agrees, saying, “Yeah, at the moment. I miss it.”

Tune in Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

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