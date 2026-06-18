Taylor Swift on Collaborating with Jack Antonoff for ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’

Getty Images

Check out a teaser for Taylor Swift’s upcoming interview with “Good Morning America.”

In the clip, Swift opens up about how her new “Toy Story 5” song “I Knew It, I Knew You” came about!

She shared, “I called Jack Antonoff, who is one of my best friends, and so I know that he is not only as big a Randy Newman fan as I am but also a ‘Toy Story’ kid… We talk about ‘Toy Story’ all the time and how it really shaped our childhood.”

Aside from "I Knew It, I Knew You," the two worked together on multiple albums, including “The Tortured Poets Department,” “Midnights,” “Evermore,” “Folklore,” “Love,” “Reputation,” and “1989.”