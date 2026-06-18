Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Family Pics & Videos for Husband Bader Shammas’ Birthday

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Lindsay Lohan, 39, is giving a rare glimpse into her family life with husband Bader Shammas and son Luai, 2.

The actress posted a slide show of photos and videos as she celebrated Bader’s birthday this week.

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Lindsay wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person. You’re an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life. The way you love and care for our family, and the joy you bring to Luai every day, means more than words can ever say.”

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She added, "Thank you for the life we’ve built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future. Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday ❤️."

The post included sweet snaps of Lohan and Shammas as well as adorable father-son moments like Bader holding up Luai so he can look through some binoculars and the twosome playing in the pool.

One cute video has Shammas on a little scooter toy as Luai rides up behind him, another pic has the duo interacting with a toy eagle while Luai wears a Spider-Man costume.

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Lindsay posted the slideshow to the Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros' song "Home."

Lohan and Shammas married in 2022 and welcomed Luai in 2023.

“Extra” chatted with Lindsay last month at the Disney Upfronts as she promoted her upcoming series “Count My Lies."

The star opened up about balancing work and motherhood, saying, “I think you find a good mix in time and especially, like, when you have that kind of relationship with your partner, you guys kind of work it out and you go with the flow and it all kind of falls into place.”

She also chatted about motherhood last summer while promoting "Freakier Friday."

She gushed, “I love it so much. I love, love it. Like, I'm obsessed with my kid."

When asked who is the stricter parent between herself and Bader, Lindsay revealed, “I'm definitely the fun, wild one with my son.”

She went on, “The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that. Not a good idea.’ And now, he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that.’ He mocked me! But if my husband’s like, ‘No, Luai,’ then he listens. But for me, it’s, like, he laughs at me.”