Why Kyle Cooke Sparked ‘Summer House’ Exit Rumors

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Days after news broke about West Wilson’s exit from “Summer House,” Kyle Cooke had everyone wondering if he was stepping away, too!

On Thursday, Cooke wrote on Instagram, “End of an era 😭.”

Along with a series of photos, he added, “I can’t tell how hard it was to muster up a smile in this photo with my producers. Per usual I was the last to leave the house when we wrapped because I lug so much gear out. But this year was different. 10 seasons in the books. A new show on the way. And a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run.”

While he was “tearing up” writing the post, Kyle noted, “We truly become a family shooting this show and it was a gut wrenching way to leave this house for good.”

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Cooke wrapped his lengthy post, saying, “I think we can finally close this chapter (but don’t blame me if I post some throwbacks that are a lot happier than me driving home all by myself as we filmed the cross over). Finally, thank you to the fans for believing in this show and for all of your support over the last decade.”

After many confused his post as his exit announcement, Kyle clarified, "End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it. The show isn’t cancelled and this is not me announcing I won’t return."

He explained, "I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!”

Kyle is leaving the show just months after he called it quits with ex Amanda Batula, who is now dating West.

During the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion, Kyle was in the hot seat over accusations he had messed around during their four-year marriage.

He admitted, “There have been times when I’ve been out and I’ve been inappropriate. I will own it. Did I ever have an affair? No. Did I ever sleep with someone? No. Have I been completely starved and deprived of anything and everything from you? Yes, and I’ve acted out.”

Amanda insisted he was “unfaithful” and claimed, “He has stepped out of the marriage while we were together.”

He denied making out with anyone, but Batula said that someone sent her a video of him making out with a woman at a club.

Kyle then made a confession about their sex life, saying, “We have a very unhappy marriage where there are no needs being met.”

Andy asked, “How many years was it that needs were not being met?”

Amanda answered, “Four.”