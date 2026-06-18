Jimmy Kimmel's Sidekick Guillermo Joins 'DWTS' Season 35

Disney/Randy Holmes

Guillermo Rodriguez, best known as Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick, is joining "Dancing with the Stars” Season 35!

Kimmel made the “major announcement” on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy told the audience he was “deputized” to reveal a “celebrity contestant who will be competing in the upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

Kimmel teased it is “someone we know quite well.”

Seconds later, Guillermo came out dancing in a showy turquoise outfit! Watch the video.

The 55-year-old is the latest celebrity to join the Season 35 lineup.

So far, we know Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, "Summer House’s" Ciara Miller, and "The Traitors" runner-up Maura Higgins will also be competing.