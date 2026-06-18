Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Break Silence on Divorce

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have spoken out separately about their divorce.

The country singer addressed the split news at a show, while Bunnie opened up on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. They both confirmed they are still best friends, and Bunnie shared plans to continue their IVF journey together.

During a show in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jelly Roll told the audience, "This is the only time and the only city I'm going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now."

Jelly Roll continued, "Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends."

He continued, "We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”

The Grammy winner insisted, "That will be my best friend forever… Bunnie I love you baby, thank you or those 10 years."

Bunnie got candid about the break up on her podcast, saying, “J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that’s a recipe for disaster."

The star continued, “We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in. Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because, we’re in a different life right now.”

An argument on Mother’s Day proved to be a tipping point for the couple.

Bunnie said, “On Mother’s Day, we had a little bit of an argument, which I don’t think the details are necessary. And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.’"

She revealed, “In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

Bunnie said after the argument she packed a bag and left.

She said, "He was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers.”

Bunnie said the split wasn’t “mutual,” but admitted it was a necessary "wakeup call” to "actually start having these real conversations."

The couple has also been on a difficult IVF journey.

Bunnie shared, “In the last two years when we decided to have a baby, I had to do IVF. My hat goes off to any woman, family, couple who is going through IVF because let me tell you something dude that is one of the loneliest, darkest journeys you will be on.”

The podcaster said the process “completely wrecked” her.

“Yes, everybody gets to see the reward at the end, but it is not all bells and whistles,” she said. "It is not a beautiful journey. It wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically. It was so hard on me that for the past year and a half, I became a shell of the person I was because I’m doing this IVF journey. I’m fighting hard just to you know be able to produce enough eggs to make a baby with my husband, especially at my age.”

She said Jelly Roll also had to take “a bunch of hormones” due to “low sperm count,” which made him “a freaking nightmare to be around."

The couple lost four embryos over the course of three transfers.

She said, “Anybody that’s going through that and has to deal with these miscarriages, it’s gut-wrenching. It is so heartbreaking.”

Bunnie also explained that while they are rapidly settling the divorce, “We’re still having a baby together."

"So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered,” she said. "We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other.”