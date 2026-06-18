Giveaway! Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro with Solar Roof

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift is for the birds, but if you’re still looking, “Extra’s” here to help.

The Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro with Solar Roof brings nature to you.

You can see the birds with the Birdbuddy app and the hi-res camera on the feeder captures beautiful photos of your backyard birds, giving you a chance to see them up close.

Once the bird is in view, it can identify which avian species it is through AI technology and then tell you all about them on the app!

The solar-powered roof keeps the Birdbuddy charged all the time with minimal maintenance for continuous operation.

Plus, “Extra” is giving a Birdbuddy to 10 lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

For more information, visit mybirdbuddy.com.