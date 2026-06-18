Celebs Come Out to Celebrate at the Knicks Championship Parade!

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On Thursday, many big names took part in the New York Knicks Championship parade!

Timothée Chalamet, Martha Stewart and Edie Falco were some of the famous faces to walk the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the Knicks’ championship run.

Chalamet was seen high-fiving fans while arriving for the parade. He wore an orange hoodie, rocking one of the team’s colors.

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Martha posted a pic of herself with Knicks owner James Dolan.

She wrote on Instagram, "Complicated journey to the @nyknicks celebratory parade! Leave bedford 6 am, arrive @thegarden greeted by the big man himself owner James Dolan , board huge bus with Knicks ‘family' members travel to downtown with police escort for breakfast with the Knicks!!! More to come.”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay stepped out with her son August Hermann. Both were seen wearing the Knicks’ colors for the major celebration.

Ben Stiller was spotted wearing a Karl-Anthony Towns tee and Knicks-inspired Nike kicks while showing up for the parade.

Spike Lee, who has been a season ticket-holder since the mid-'80s, was also in attendance for the championship parade.

The parade kicked off in Battery Park City, where fans cheered on the team’s stars, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, who were on top of buses.

The buses made their way down Broadway before dropping off the players at City Hall, where Knicks superstar and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson took to the mic.

Along with thanking his teammates and the coaching staff, Brunson said, “Damn, we really did it.”

He went on, “Somehow, someday, I knew we were going to find a way to get this done. Most importantly, thank you to the fans.”

Brunson wrapped up his speech by addressing the haters.