Celebrity News June 18, 2026
Bunnie Xo’s Surprising TikTok Post Amid Jelly Roll Divorce
Bunnie Xo has something to say amid her divorce from Jelly Roll!
She just revealed in a TikTok caption that she has a new “podcast coming” and seemed to tease it will include a little bit about “#jellyandbunnie.”
Her “Dumb Blonde” podcast episodes typically drop on Wednesdays, so fans may have to wait a bit for the dish.
Alongside the caption, Bunnie surprised fans with a video of herself lip-synching to Jelly Roll’s 2018 song "No Limit (Freestyle),” which reportedly alludes to their relationship.
The star lip-synched the lyrics, "On my George Clooney baby a Casamigo / I'm ridin' through the city and I'm lit like a casino / My girl super bad she look like a human Barbie / I've been known to set it off my b*tch bad like Cardi.”
One fan wrote in the comments, "She’s using jelly’s song and now I’m soooo confused lol.”
Another wrote, “Rhis is so messy and I’m so invested😭👀.”
Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo: The Real Reason Behind the Split (Report)View Story
Court records obtained by "Extra" reveal Jelly Roll filed the papers on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.
Jelly Roll listed May 9 as the date of separation.
TMZ was first to report the news. According to their sources, the split was a mutual decision and they called it a private family matter.