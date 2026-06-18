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Bunnie Xo has something to say amid her divorce from Jelly Roll!

She just revealed in a TikTok caption that she has a new “podcast coming” and seemed to tease it will include a little bit about “#jellyandbunnie.”

Her “Dumb Blonde” podcast episodes typically drop on Wednesdays, so fans may have to wait a bit for the dish.

Alongside the caption, Bunnie surprised fans with a video of herself lip-synching to Jelly Roll’s 2018 song "No Limit (Freestyle),” which reportedly alludes to their relationship.

TikTok

The star lip-synched the lyrics, "On my George Clooney baby a Casamigo / I'm ridin' through the city and I'm lit like a casino / My girl super bad she look like a human Barbie / I've been known to set it off my b*tch bad like Cardi.”

One fan wrote in the comments, "She’s using jelly’s song and now I’m soooo confused lol.”

Another wrote, “Rhis is so messy and I’m so invested😭👀.”

Court records obtained by "Extra" reveal Jelly Roll filed the papers on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jelly Roll listed May 9 as the date of separation.