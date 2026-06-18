Celebrity News June 18, 2026
Bachelorette Andi Dorfman & Husband Blaine Hart Expecting Baby #2
Andi Dorfman, 39, is going to be a mom again!
The former Bachelorette is expecting her second child with husband Blaine Hart.
She announced the news on Instagram alongside a series of photos. In the first pic, Andi is kissing Blaine as their daughter Harper, 1, holds up some sonogram images.
Other images show Harper showing off her “Big Sister” jean jacket.
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Andi wrote, "Harper, the BIG SIS coming this fall! So grateful for baby #2 to join the crew. These are truly what our dreams are made of 🥹🥰.”
Andi and Blaine wed in May 2023 and welcomed Harper in December 2024.
Dorfman was briefly engaged to Josh Murray after her 2015 season of “The Bachelorette."