Alec Baldwin Gets Grilled by Daughter Carmen in Father’s Day Chat (Exclusive)

Alec Baldwin sat down with his 12-year-old daughter Carmen for an “Extra” exclusive chat ahead of Father’s Day.

Carmen hilariously grilled Alec, a dad of eight, about fatherhood. She asked, “What’s it like being a dad to so many young children?” Alec then asked, “Are you implying at my age?” and she replied with a smile, “Yeah.”

Baldwin laughed, saying, “I am an older dad, which I never dreamed I’d be where I am now… Never!”

Carmen went on, “What do you think is the most difficult thing about being a dad?”

Alec chuckled, saying, “I’m sorry, in this house there is one answer to that question, ahem… The most difficult thing is to set an example. You make mistakes. You do something wrong. Some unfortunate words come out of your mouth.”

Carmen asked, “Me?”

Alec said, “No, me! I say some things and you know you have to be more patient.”

Carmen then asked, “What’s more difficult... navigating Hollywood or getting seven kids to go to bed?”

That made Alec laugh out loud, saying, “I’d rather be on a frozen mountain in Alaska filming an adventure movie where bears and wolves and condors are trying to eat me then put kids to bed.”

Turning to his career, Carmen asked, “Which of your movies is your favorite to watch for family movie night?

Her dad replied, “‘Beetlejuice’… and ‘Boss Baby’ of course, which is the greatest movie ever made in history... It’s tied with ‘The Godfather.’”

Carmen then asked him to “describe your perfect Father’s Day gift.” He said, “Love,” but she wanted him to name “something real.”

Alec insisted, “I have all the T-shirts I need, all the underwear I need. I’d love your mother to make me the cake I like… the coffee cake I like… I love your mother’s cake with coffee.”

She then asked him to “describe your perfect Father’s Day.” He joked, “I get on a private plane by myself. I fly to the Caribbean. I get off the plane. I have a fabulous meal and have a massage and go to bed.”

Carmen asked, “What about me?”

Alec teased, “Oh, you said Father’s Day! I love my kids. I love my kids.”

Carmen closed by asking, “What’s the best thing about being a daddy?”