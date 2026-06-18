Television June 18, 2026
'90 Day Fiancé': Marissa's Mom Grills Edward About His Feelings (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “90 Day Fiancé.”
Marissa’s mom grills Edward on why he loves Marissa, and Edward’s answers aren’t quite what Marissa was hoping for.
The protective mom asks, "What is it about my daughter that is so special to you?”
Edward replies, “I’ve been through a lot and I learned what I want in a relationship. I want respect. I want loyalty. I don't like people lying to me. I hate that feeling, you know? And the only person that I found with all these things was her. And that make me understand like that's my person.”
In a confessional, Marissa shares, "My parents approval means the world to me. But you know he sounded a little macho when he said, 'I love respect and loyalty.' You know that's not what I would have led with. He's leaving the parts out that are truly meaningful to me, which is that he loves the type of person that I am and he loves my heart and the caring nature that I have. And now I don't know if they're going to really appreciate what I see in him."
Tune in Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.