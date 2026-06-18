'90 Day Fiancé': Marissa's Mom Grills Edward About His Feelings (Exclusive Clip)

Edward replies, “I’ve been through a lot and I learned what I want in a relationship. I want respect. I want loyalty. I don't like people lying to me. I hate that feeling, you know? And the only person that I found with all these things was her. And that make me understand like that's my person.”

In a confessional, Marissa shares, "My parents approval means the world to me. But you know he sounded a little macho when he said, 'I love respect and loyalty.' You know that's not what I would have led with. He's leaving the parts out that are truly meaningful to me, which is that he loves the type of person that I am and he loves my heart and the caring nature that I have. And now I don't know if they're going to really appreciate what I see in him."