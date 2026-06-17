Why Angelina Jolie Was Intimidated Working on ‘Couture’ (Exclusive)

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Angelina Jolie spoke to “Extra” at the NYC premiere of her drama “Couture.”

In the movie Angelina plays an American filmmaker in Paris for Fashion Week who receives a serious medical diagnosis.

Angelina said of the film, "I've always loved international film and I think it's one of the joys of being an actor or a filmmaker that you get to cross into other people's cultures and lands and learn about them and make friends and it's one of the best things about my job."

Angelina admitted she was intimidated working with the French crew, saying, “Working in France with such great French actors and such a brilliant director and well, the whole crew working with the French crew was I can tell you it was intimidating at first. I don't come to it assuming I fit in and I have a great respect for French cinema. I was grateful they welcomed me."

Jolie spoke about telling multicultural stories too, telling us, “We have so many different languages and so many different people, right, from Ukraine, Sudan, America, France… and it's not represented other then just being this is the world we live in as it should be. So, I hope we see more of that. I hope it just becomes more natural in cinema to have many languages, many people and stories overlapping and living side by side in community and telling shared stories.”

She added, "I think it is very exciting and we haven't seen enough of it.”