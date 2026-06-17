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Olivia Wilde was an open book on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Wilde got real about the hate she received over her relationship with Harry Styles, who starred in her 2022 film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

She also revealed the moment her relationship with fiancé Jason Sudeikis was over in 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Opening up about dating Harry, who is 10 years younger than her, she said, “People were f**king pissed. I think that it also had a lot to do with the kind of parasocial relationship people had with, have with him, which is a burden that is very weighty and not something I envy and he carries it with grace. I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry that's f**king impossible.”

She said of their age difference, “It really did upset people… It was crazy. I don't know how much I understand it yet. That's one of the factors that I never really felt like, I fully, I don't know.”

Olivia revealed they had the “loveliest relationship,” describing it as “so sweet and so beautiful and really, actually, very domestic and kind and lovely.”

As a couple, they managed to keep out the noise. She explained, “I think that we existed in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen.”

Regardless of what she did during that time, she felt people always seemed to be upset.

“I think that people were mad,” she said. “It's almost like the happiness made them mad. I would go to shows and dance, and people were like, ‘Oh, b**ch. You slut.' Oh, man. I don't know. It really did upset people, though.”

While opening up about her movie “The Invite,” she talked about the painful end to her relationship with Jason. The couple began dating in 2011, but split in early 2020.

Olivia said, “It's no surprise to me that I ended up making a movie about relationships and the complexity of determining whether a relationship is over because it is not an overnight process. It's very difficult. And the idea that relationships can come to a place where you become strangers.”

She recalled that she knew they were over on March 10, 2020, which was her birthday.

“Jason and I had been having a rough time there for a while,” she said. “We had a real bumpy, bumpy ride, and we were driving home from my birthday party my friends had had, and I said, ‘Did you give me a birthday present?’ And he said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you.’ And he wasn't wrong. We didn't know each other anymore.”

Wilde said the moment helped inspire “The Invite,” sharing, “This is the thing that made me wanna make this movie because — or one of the things — because you can get to a place in a relationship where you stop engaging in the knowing of each other, in the curiosity about each other, and you find yourself in a place where you're like, ‘I don't even know you.’ And that was a point, that was when we realized it was over. And it was f**king tough, and it brought us to the place of like, okay, this is done. We're gonna end this.”

Six years later, Olivia and Jason are thriving as co-parents of Otis, 12, and Daisy, 9.