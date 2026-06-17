Nicholas Brendon’s Alleged Will Reveals Who Gets Everything

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Three months after his sudden death at 54, details about Nicholas Brendon’s alleged will have been revealed.

On Monday, Nicholas’ identical twin brother Kelton Donovan Schultz filed court docs, obtained by People magazine, stating that the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” drafted a handwritten will before his death.

The filing included a piece of paper titled “My Will,” which read, "Sarah gets nothing. Kel gets everything. He can figure it out."

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Nicholas was referencing his ex-girlfriend Sarah Marker.

Last month, Kelton petitioned to be the personal rep for Nicholas’ estate.

A hearing is set for July 16.

A month ago, Nicholas’ cause of death was confirmed by the Putnam County Coroner’s office.

In a report obtained by People magazine, coroner Todd Zeiner states Brendon’s death was ruled natural with the cause listed as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association describes atherosclerotic disease as plaque buildup in arterial walls. The Cleveland Clinic lists hypertensive disease as unmanaged high blood pressure that can cause issues like the heart muscle thickening or heart failure.

Contributing factors to Brendon’s death included acute pneumonia and previous myocardial infarction (heart attack).

The "mechanism of death” was determined to be a 90 percent blockage of his right coronary artery.