Celebrity News June 17, 2026
‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Daveigh Chase Dies at 35
Former child star Daveigh Chase has died at the age of 35.
Chase’s boyfriend Roy Hernandez told TMZ that she died from meningitis and a blood infection, which led to sepsis.
According to the outlet, Chase was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month due to malnutrition.
Chase is most known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and Chihiro Ogino in the American version of “Spirited Away.”
She also won a MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for her performance as Samara Morgan in “The Ring."
Daveigh also had acting credits in "Donnie Darko”andon TV’s "Beethoven's 5th," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "ER,” and “Big Love."