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Two months after his battery case was dismissed, Lil Nas X is opening up on his mental health.

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X discussed his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

In a video on Instagram, the rapper said, "I’ve been in rehab for a few months and since then, I’ve been back at home — whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself, friends and whatnot — and trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head.”

Lil Nas X added, “I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful when I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis.”

According to Lil Nas X, he had an inkling that he was battling something mentally, but "didn’t want to have to take medication and have people think different[ly] of me.”

Making it lighthearted, Lil Nas X quipped, "I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God.’ Black, gay, bipolar. I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode.”

While he laughed about his situation, Lil Nas X said, “On a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart.”

Lil Nas X teased that there was new music coming soon, saying, "I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. We’ve been through so much together.”

He ended his message, saying, "Thank you guys for holding it down. I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you guys proud and make myself proud.”

In April, Los Angeles judge Alan Schneider announced that Lil Nas was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he was arrested on the battery charges

According to Rolling Stone, Lil Nas was admitted into a mental health diversion program.