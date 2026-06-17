Jelly Roll’s Daughter Breaks Silence After He Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo

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Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann, 18, took to TikTok after her father filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo.

The singer filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 18, citing May 9 as their date of separation.

The teen shared two social media posts regarding the matter. The first one hit back at the haters, while the second one thanked those who showed support.

Alongside a selfie, she wrote on TikTok, “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It’s fkn crazy.”

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She added, “Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house - not mine. I’m not speaking on it - yet.”

Bailee Ann followed up with a text post that said, "I can say on a more positive note - thank you to everyone who is showing me so much love and kindness through everything. At the end of the day, no matter what, we are all humans with feelings and that is worth of compassion."

"Thank you for the kind messages, the words of support, and those of you who go out of your way to make me feel protected & seen. I love y’all. I will never forget those of you that have shown me empathy when I’m seeing a lot of hate. Thank you So much. And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first.”

She closed with, "I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn’t have to mean we throw away our human decency. I love ALL of you.”

Jelly Roll — who also shares Noah Buddy, 9, with an ex GF — was married to Bunnie Xo for nearly 10 years.

Just a week before news broke of the divorce, there were signs of trouble in Jelly Roll's marriage to Bunnie Xo.

Earlier this month, Jelly hinted at the demise of their romance when he was photographed without his wedding ring during CMA Fest in Nashville.

Jelly flashed his ringless wedding finger while performing his hit “Need a Favor” at SiriusXM’s special "Music Row Happy Hour: CMA Fest Edition."

During his surprise appearance, Jelly dished on his new music, saying, ‘I’ve got an album I’ve been working on hard for two years. It’s somewhere between being the messed up sinner I am and the man of God I’m becoming.”

Amid his divorce, moving trucks were spotted at Jelly and Bunnie’s home in Nashville on Monday, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Workers were spotted moving things out of their home.

Just before the split news hit, Bunnie posted a pic of herself in sexy lingerie on her Instagram Stories.

Bunnie captioned the pic, “She’s getting her sparkle back.”

Two days after his filing, Bunnie posted a cryptic TikTok video that she captioned, "Women’s intuition when that s–t don’t add up.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Bunnie in February, to talk about her relationship with Jelly Roll and plans to start a family.

When the couple first met, Bunnie was working as an escort, and continued as an escort for years into their marriage.

Bunnie explained, “A lot of people do not understand our relationship, and my husband saved me because he let me be myself. He never tried to save me. He never tried to come in and be like, ‘You can't do this. You need to change who you are.' He always just loved me where I was at and the way that he loved me made me want to change for him.”

The star went on, “It was wild in the beginning. You know, he would be on tour and I would book dates while he was on the road and he just always respected what I did as a hustler and I always respected what he did, and we both have never tried to change each other. So, for that, I'm thankful, but sometimes I look back on that and I'm like, ‘Nobody is gonna understand this. It's crazy.’”

She also explained how their marriage was “free, but not open.”

“It's completely closed now, in case anybody wants to know,” Bunnie said. “When we first got together, coming from the background that I came from of watching preachers cheat on their wives, watching politicians cheat on their wives, I mean, watching my own father not be able to have a solid relationship. My husband was raised in a home where... we were not taught how to love properly.”

She elaborated, "We didn't know, so when we first came into the relationship, I think a way for us trying not to get hurt if the other one did something, because we were two wild hyenas. We just said, ‘Hey, look, if you're out on the road and you meet somebody, just tell me about it. I don't want to find out about it later.' It wasn't like we were swingers… putting pineapples out on your doors. It was just more fluid, like… 'We don't believe in monogamy right now so, you know, if there's something that you want, just be honest about it.’"

At the time of the interview, they were hoping for a baby and had started IVF.